Corn Closes with Slight Thursday Gains

Corn futures saw some back and forth trade on Thursday, but closed out the session with contracts up anywhere from ¼ to 1 ½ cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 1/2 cents at $3.82 3/4.

Export Sales data from this morning showed a total of 1.923 MMT of 2025/26 corn sold in the week that ended on September 18. That was up 56.2% from last week and more than triple the same week last year. The largest buyer was Mexico at 891,100 MT, with 290,700 MT sold to unknown destination and 190,900 MT to Colombia.

A South Korean importer issued a tender for 140,000 MT of corn overnight, with offers due on Friday. Argentina’s suspension of export taxes was lifted overnight, due to hitting the $7 billion target in exports within the first couple days.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.25 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.82 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.42 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.51 1/4, up 1 cent,

