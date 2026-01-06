Corn Closes with Slight Losses

Corn futures failed to hold onto the midday gains on Tuesday, with contracts fractionally to 2 cents in the red. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1 3/4 cents at $4.08 ½.
Total export sales commitments are now at 50.538 MMT, which is now 30% larger than the same period last year. That is 62% of USDA’s estimate for the full marketing year and is ahead of the 60% average pace.
EIA data will be out on Monday, with some looking for steady to slightly lower ethanol output in the week ending last Friday.
Brazil’s trade ministry showed corn exports during December at 6.128 MMT, which was a 43.6% increase from the last year and up 21.75% from November.
Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.44, down 1/2 cent,
Nearby Cash was $4.05 1/4, down 1/2 cent,
May 26 Corn closed at $4.51 1/4, down 3/4 cent,
Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.57, down 1 1/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- March Corn Is Popping Higher. 1 Trade to Make Here.
- Can ‘King Corn’ Pull Soybeans, Wheat Out of Their Price Slumps?
- How Much Higher Will Corn Prices Climb?
- Grain, Cotton Futures Markets Look Heavy. What Could Give Them a Lift This Week?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.