Corn Closes Monday with Losses

The corn market rounded out the Monday session with contracts posting fractional to 2 ¼ cent losses. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was 2 ¼ cents lower at $3.69 1/2. December has averaged a $4.18 close since the first of October.

Amid the government shutdown, Monday is Columbus Day, a federal holiday. Thus, the Export Inspections report that would normally be out this morning is pushed back to Tuesday. With the shutdown, we won’t be getting a Crop Progress report, though a Reuters survey estimates the crop at 44% harvested.

AgRural estimates the Brazilian first corn crop at 45% planted as of Thursday in the central south region. That is ahead of the 41% of the same period last year.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.10 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.69 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.27 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.36 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

