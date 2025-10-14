Stocks

Corn Closes Monday with Losses

October 14, 2025 — 05:08 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The corn market rounded out the Monday session with contracts posting fractional to 2 ¼ cent losses. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was 2 ¼ cents lower at $3.69 1/2. December has averaged a $4.18 close since the first of October.

Amid the government shutdown, Monday is Columbus Day, a federal holiday. Thus, the Export Inspections report that would normally be out this morning is pushed back to Tuesday. With the shutdown, we won’t be getting a Crop Progress report, though a Reuters survey estimates the crop at 44% harvested.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

AgRural estimates the Brazilian first corn crop at 45% planted as of Thursday in the central south region. That is ahead of the 41% of the same period last year.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.10 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.69 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.27 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.36 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.