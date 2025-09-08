Stocks

Corn Closes Monday with Green on the Screen

September 08, 2025 — 07:49 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Corn futures battled back from early Monday losses, as contracts closed with gains of 4 to 4 cents at the final bell. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 4 at $3.77. 

After the close, NASS reported that 74% of the US corn crop was dented, with 25% listed a mature. Initial harvest progress was reported at 4% complete. Condition ratings were down 1%, as expected to 68% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index down 1 point to 375.

This morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 1.443 MMT (56.8 mbu) of corn shipped in the week of 9/4, with 649,501 MT for the current MY and 793,409 MT to round out the old. That was up 2.35% above the week prior and 69.8% larger than same week last year. Mexico was the largest buyer of 573,410 MT, with 269,384 MT shipped to Japan and 222,905 MT to Colombia. The 2024/25 marketing year saw 67.76 MMT shipped according to FAS data though actual Census data was 66.13 MMT through July, not including the 6.115 MMT that inspections data reported during August

Ukraine corn production for 2025 is pegs at 30.3 MMT according to APK-Inform, which is up from the 27.5 MMT prior estimate. AgRural estimates the Brazilian first corn crop at 12% planted as of last Thursday.

Sep 25 Corn  closed at $4.03, up 4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.77, up 4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.21 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.39 1/2, up 3 cents,

