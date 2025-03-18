Corn Closes Mixed on Tuesday

News & Insights

The corn market posted mixed action on Tuesday, with nearbys down 2 to 3 cents. New crop December was up ¼ cent at the close. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was back down 1 ¾ cents at $4.22. 

The new crop soy/corn ratio is at 2.24, still leaning towards corn. We will get the March Planting Intention report at the end of the month. S&P Global estimates a total of 94.3 million corn acres planted this spring, which is up 800,000 acres from their previous estimates. 

EIA will release their weekly petroleum status report on Wednesday, with some expecting to see production slip after last week’s drop as inventory builds.

May 25 Corn  closed at $4.58 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.22, down 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Corn  closed at $4.68, down 2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.54 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

New Crop Cash  was $4.17 3/4, unch,

