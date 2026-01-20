Corn Closes Mixed, as Nearbys Feel Pressure

Corn futures posted fractional to penny losses in the nearbys on Tuesday, with other contracts fractionally to 1 ¾ cents higher. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 ¼ cents at $3.86.
Export Inspections data showed corn shipments at 1.484 MMT (58.4 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on January 15. That was down 1.35% from the week prior, and 3.81% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 401,809 MT, with 252,324 MT to Colombia and 243,588 MT to Japan. Marketing year shipments have totaled 29.92 MMT (1.178 bbu), which is up 55.46% yr/yr.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
AgRural estimates the first Brazilian corn crop at 1.6% harvested as of last Thursday, with the second corn crop pegged at 1.1% planted. ANEC estimates the Brazilian corn export total for January at 3.45 MMT, a 0.18 MMT increase from last week.
Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.23 3/4, down 1 cent,
Nearby Cash was $3.86, down 1 1/4 cents,
May 26 Corn closed at $4.31 1/4, down 3/4 cent,
Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.37 3/4, down 1/4 cent,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Grain Market Bulls Are Showing Some Signs of Life. Can ‘King Corn’ Lead the Way Higher?
- Corn Prices Just Hit a 5-Month Low. Is It Time to Sell?
- Grains in Q4 and 2025- What are the Prospects for Q1 2026 and Beyond?
- Today’s Midday USDA Data Dump Is the Key Catalyst to Watch in Grain Markets
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.