Stocks

Corn Closes Mixed After Bulls Gain Ground on the Week

August 22, 2025 — 11:31 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures closed out the Friday session with mixed action, as nearbys were within a penny of unchanged. September managed a 4 ½ cent gain this week, with December up 6 ¼ cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 cent at $3.70.

USDA reported a couple private export sales of 119,769 MT of corn to Costa Rica and 140,452 MT to Spain this morning all for 2025/26.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

After this week’s crop tour showed most states’ yield above last year, ProFarmer pegged the 2025 national yield at 182.7 bpa, with production at 16.204 billion bushels. That is down from 188.8 bpa and 16.742 bbu from USDA’s August Crop Production report. 

CFTC data showed speculators in corn futures and options cutting 31,464 contracts from their net short position as of August 19 to a net short of 144,650 contracts. Commercials added 25,041 contracts to their net short position by Tuesday to 57,745 contracts.

Export Sales data has old crop US corn export commitments at 70.505 MMT, which is 98% of the USDA estimate and lags the 103% average sales pace. New crop business has reached 16.69 MMT, which is more than double the same week last year and within 2 MMT of the 2021/22 marketing year, which is the current record buying pace for the next marketing year.

Sep 25 Corn  closed at $3.88 1/4, up 1 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $3.70, up 1 cent,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.11 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.28 3/4, down 1 cent,

New Crop Cash  was $3.68 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.