Corn Closes Mixed After Bulls Gain Ground on the Week

Corn futures closed out the Friday session with mixed action, as nearbys were within a penny of unchanged. September managed a 4 ½ cent gain this week, with December up 6 ¼ cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 cent at $3.70.

USDA reported a couple private export sales of 119,769 MT of corn to Costa Rica and 140,452 MT to Spain this morning all for 2025/26.

After this week’s crop tour showed most states’ yield above last year, ProFarmer pegged the 2025 national yield at 182.7 bpa, with production at 16.204 billion bushels. That is down from 188.8 bpa and 16.742 bbu from USDA’s August Crop Production report.

CFTC data showed speculators in corn futures and options cutting 31,464 contracts from their net short position as of August 19 to a net short of 144,650 contracts. Commercials added 25,041 contracts to their net short position by Tuesday to 57,745 contracts.

Export Sales data has old crop US corn export commitments at 70.505 MMT, which is 98% of the USDA estimate and lags the 103% average sales pace. New crop business has reached 16.69 MMT, which is more than double the same week last year and within 2 MMT of the 2021/22 marketing year, which is the current record buying pace for the next marketing year.

Sep 25 Corn closed at $3.88 1/4, up 1 cent,

Nearby Cash was $3.70, up 1 cent,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.11 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.28 3/4, down 1 cent,

New Crop Cash was $3.68 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

