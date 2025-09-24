Corn Closes Lower Despite More Export Business

Corn futures posted losses of 1 to 2 cents across most contracts to close out the Wednesday session. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 2 cents at $3.80 1/4.

USDA reported a private export sale of 312,956 MT of corn to Mexico on this morning, all for 2025/26.

Export Sales data via the weekly report will be out on Thursday, with analysts looking for between 1 and 1.8 MMT of 2025/26 corn sales in the week of 9/18.

EIA data from this morning showed total of 1.024 million barrels per day of ethanol production in the week of 9/19, a drop of 31,000 bpd in that week. Despite the drop in output, stocks were building by 866,000 barrels to 23.468 million barrels. Exports rose 9,000 bpd to 112,000 bpd, as refiner inputs of ethanol dropped 22,000 bpd to 900,000 bpd.

Brazil’s September corn exports are estimated to total 7.61 MMT according to ANEC, which is a 0.49 MMT increase from their previous number.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.24 1/4, down 2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.80 1/4, down 2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.41, down 2 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.50 1/4, down 2 cents,

