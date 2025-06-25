Corn Closes with Losses Despite Export Business

The corn market fell deeper into the Tuesday close, with contracts down 3 to 5 ¼ cents. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 cents at $3.93 1/4. Crude oil futures have given back much of the recent strength this week, down $3.50/barrel on Tuesday and more than $13 off the Monday high.

USDA reported a private export sale of 630,000 MT of corn to Mexico this morning, with 554,400 MT for 2025/26 and 75,600 MT for 2026/27.

USDA’s Crop Progress report showed condition ratings down 2 percentage points to 70% good/excellent. The Brugler500 index was 3 points lower to 376 points. By state, the Western Corn Belt saw much of the decline, with CO dropping 30 points, as NE was down 7, with ND down 13 and TX slipping 16. Conditions in IN were down 7, with IA 3 points lower. Ratings improved in IL by 4, with MN up 3, and OH up 7.

ANEC estimates the Brazilian corn exports in June at 828,959 MT, which is down from the 913,316 MT in the previous estimate. AgroConsult raised their second crop corn estimate for Brazil by a massive 10.4 MMT shift from last month to 123.3 MMT.

Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.16 1/4, down 3 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.93 1/4, down 3 cents,

Sep 25 Corn closed at $4.12 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.29, down 4 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $3.85 1/1, down 4 1/2 cents,

