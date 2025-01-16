Corn Closes Higher on Wednesday

The corn market closed the Wednesday session with contracts fractionally to 4 ¼ cents higher, fending off early weakness. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was up 4 1/4 cents at $4.44.

USDA’s Export Sales report will be out per normal on Thursday morning, with analysts expecting to see between 0.5 and 1 MMT of corn bookings for 2024/25 in the week ending on January 9.

Weekly EIA data showed ethanol production at a total of 1.095 million barrel per day in the week of 1/10, a drop of 7,000 bpd in that week. Stocks continue to build, up another 860,000 barrels to 25.008 million barrels. Exports were down 30,000 bpd wk/wk, at 125,000 barrels per day. Refiner inputs of ethanol were back up 50,000 barrels per day at 829,000 bpd.

Taiwan purchased a total of 65,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight, with US the likely origin. The Rosario Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 48 MMT, own from the previous estimate of 50-51 MMT.

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.78 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.44, up 4 1/4 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $4.88, up 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.57, up 1/4 cent,

New Crop Cash was $4.28 5/8, up 1/2 cent,

