Corn Closes with Fractional Price Movement

Corn futures closed out a quiet Thursday session with fractional losses in the front months and fractional gains in other contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down ¼ cent at $4.08 1/2.

Export Sales data from this morning showed just 377,598 MT of corn sold in the week ending on January 1, shy of the 0.7-1.5 MMT estimates for 2025/26. That was a marketing year low and 15.1% below the same week last year. The largest buyer was South Korea at 139,000 MT, with 108,100 MT to Japan. Sales for 2026/27 were tallied at 11,860 MT, between the 0-100,000 MT expectations.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Census data showed a delayed update for October exports, with a record 6.564 MMT (248.5 mbu) of corn shipped during the month. That was a drop of 5.93% from September but up 63.38% from the same month in 2024. Distillers exports were just shy of last year’s October record at 1.067 MMT. Ethanol shipments were back at a record pace of the month at 185 million gallons.

USDA’s WASDE report will be out on Monday, with a Bloomberg survey showing analysts looking for stocks to be tallied at 1.985 bbu, a 44 mbu reduction if realized.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.46, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash was $4.08 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.54, unch,

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.60 1/2, up 3/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.