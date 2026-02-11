Corn Closes Firmer on Tuesday, as USDA Trims Carryout

Corn futures posted steady to penny higher across the front months on Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was steady at $3.95 1/4. The average close for December futures in February has been $4.58, as the base spring price for crop insurance is underway.

The monthly WASDE update from the USDA showed the US ending stocks cut by 100 mbu, with carryout projected at 2.117 bbu. The only major adjustment was a 100 mbu increase to the export projection.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The world numbers also got an update, with Brazil corn production unchanged, as well as Argentina. World ending stocks were projected at 288.98 MMT, down 1.93 MMT from January.

Brazilian corn exports are estimated to total 953,217 MT during February according to ANEC, which is up 159,953 MT from their previous number.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.28 3/4, unch,

Nearby Cash was $3.95 1/4, down 0 cent,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.37 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.44 3/4, up 1 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.