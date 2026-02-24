Corn Close Mixed on Tuesday

Corn futures came back to close mixed on Tuesday, with front months March up ¼ cent and other contracts down 1 to 2 cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down a penny to $3.93 1/2.

With just 3 days left for price discovery for the spring base price for Crop Insurance, December corn has averaged $4.60 this month. That would be down a dime from last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

EIA data will be released on Wednesday morning, with some analysts looking for ethanol production to be steady to slightly higher than the week prior in the week that ended on 2/20.

Brazil’s ANEC estimates the country’s February export total for corn at 1.13 MMT, steady with the 1.12 MMT estimated last week.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.27 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash was $3.95 1/1, up 1/2 cent,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.38 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.47 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.