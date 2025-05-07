Stocks

Corn Bulls Taking Some Back Early on Wednesday

May 07, 2025 — 02:48 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are trading with contracts 4 to 7 cents in the green so far to start the midweek session. The corn market closed Tuesday mixed, with nearby contracts 1 to 2 cents higher and new crop down 1 to 2 cents. Preliminary open interest showed a rotation of ownership, up just 748 contracts. There were 13 new delivery notices against May corn futures overnight. The nearby CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 ¾ cents at $4.25 1/4. 

Crop Progress data from Monday afternoon showed some eastern and central states lagging behind, with IL and KY 12 percentage points behind normal and TN lagging by 1%. IA (-4%), MO (-3%), NC (-9%), and WI (-5%) were all behind the average planting pace. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

March export data from Census was released on Tuesday morning, with corn exports totaling 7.34 MMT (289 mbu), which was a 21.7% increase from the Feb total and 24.54% above last year. That takes the marketing year total to 38.01 MMT (1.496 bbu). Exports of DDGs totaled 1.027 MMT, which was slightly below the year prior. Ethanol shipments were the largest in 7 years at 195.8 million gallons.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 66,000 MT of corn overnight, with another tendering for 140,000 MT.

May 25 Corn  closed at $4.47 1/2, up 1 cent, currently up 2 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.25 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Corn  closed at $4.55 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents, currently up 5 cents

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.41 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents, currently up 4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $4.00 5/8, down 2 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.