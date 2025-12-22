Stocks

Corn Bulls Starting the Week in a Jolly Mood

December 22, 2025 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Corn prices are up 3 to 4 cents so far on Monday morning. Futures posted fractional losses across most contracts to close out the Friday session. Open interest was down 3,096 contracts. March closed the week with a 3 cent gain. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down ¾ cent to $3.99. 

We will get another USDA Export Sales report update this morning, with traders looking for 1.2-2.4 MMT of corn sold in the week ending on 12/4. 

CFTC data as of the week ending on 12/9 was released on Friday afternoon, with spec traders in corn futures and options trimming 13,552 contracts from the net long position in that week to a net long of just 9,718 contracts.

Safras estimates the 2025/26 Brazilian corn crop at 142.88 MMT, which is 0.68 below the prior estimate. The second crop is pegged at 101.79 MMT, with the first crop at 25.37 MMT, both getting a reduction.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.43 3/4, down 3/4 cent, currently up 3 cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.99, down 3/4 cent,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.51 1/2, down 3/4 cent, currently up 3 1/4 cents

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.57 1/2, down 1/2 cent, currently up 3 1/4 cents

