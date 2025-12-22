Corn Bulls Starting the Week in a Jolly Mood

Corn prices are up 3 to 4 cents so far on Monday morning. Futures posted fractional losses across most contracts to close out the Friday session. Open interest was down 3,096 contracts. March closed the week with a 3 cent gain. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down ¾ cent to $3.99.
We will get another USDA Export Sales report update this morning, with traders looking for 1.2-2.4 MMT of corn sold in the week ending on 12/4.
CFTC data as of the week ending on 12/9 was released on Friday afternoon, with spec traders in corn futures and options trimming 13,552 contracts from the net long position in that week to a net long of just 9,718 contracts.
Safras estimates the 2025/26 Brazilian corn crop at 142.88 MMT, which is 0.68 below the prior estimate. The second crop is pegged at 101.79 MMT, with the first crop at 25.37 MMT, both getting a reduction.
Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.43 3/4, down 3/4 cent, currently up 3 cents
Nearby Cash was $3.99, down 3/4 cent,
May 26 Corn closed at $4.51 1/2, down 3/4 cent, currently up 3 1/4 cents
Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.57 1/2, down 1/2 cent, currently up 3 1/4 centsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
