Corn Bulls Pushing Higher to Start Friday

Corn price action is 1 to 2 cents higher so far on Friday. Futures saw fractional to 1 ¼ cent losses on Thursday, with deferreds slightly higher. Preliminary open interest was down 16,199 contracts on Thursday, mainly in the March, down 37,121 contracts. March options expire today. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 1/4 cent to $3.92 1/2.

With just a little over a week left in the Crop Insurance price discovery, the average December corn close has been $4.60, down a dime from the same period last year.

EIA data from Thursday morning showed ethanol production in the week ending on 2/13 at 1.118 million barrels per day, up 8,000 bpd from the week prior. Stocks rose 341,000 barrels to 25.588 million barrels.

Export Sales data will be released this morning with traders looking for between 0.6 and 2.2 MMT of corn sold in the week ending on 2/12.

International Grains Council data showed corn stocks unchanged at 305 MMT for 2025/26, as consumption was up 1 MMT.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 132,000 MT in a tender overnight.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.25 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently up 1 ½ cents

Nearby Cash was $3.92 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.36 1/4, down 1/2 cent, currently up 1 ½ cents

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.44 1/2, down 1/4 cent, currently up 1 ½ cents

