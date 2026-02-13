Corn Bulls Push Higher into the Thursday Close

Corn futures posted Thursday gains of 3 to 5 ½ cents across most contracts on the day, getting spillover support from wheat and soybeans. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 3/4 cents at $3.98 3/4.

Export Sales data from this morning showed a total of 2.07 MMT of corn sold in the week of February 5. That was nearly double the pervious week and 25.5% larger than the same week last year. The largest buyer was Japan at 616,600 MT, with 336,800 MT sold to South Korea and 274,900MT to Colombia. Sales for 2026/27 were 60,000 MT that week.

CONAB trimmed their Brazilian corn crop estimate by 0.42 MMT to 138.45 MMT this morning, as the second crop was cut by 1.2 MMT. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 43% good/excellent, down 1% from last week.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.31 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.98 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.41 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.49 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

