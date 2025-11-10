Corn Bulls Post Monday Gains

Corn futures were 2 to 3 cents higher across most contracts on Monday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 2 ¼ cents so far at $3.89 ¼.

This morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 1.425 MT (56.09 mbu) of corn shipped in the week of 11/6. That was 16.77% below the week prior but 76.48% above the same week last year. Mexico was the largest buyer of 356,355 MT, with 245,302 MT shipped to Colombia and 169,675 MT to Taiwan. The marketing year total is now 13.725 MMT (540.34 mbu) of corn shipped, which is now 65.73% above the same period last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

AgRural estimated the Brazilian first corn crop at 72% planted in the south-center region, in line with the same time last year. Safras estimates the 2025/26 corn crop at 143.56 MMT in Brazil, up 1.1 MMT from their previous number.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.29 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.89 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.44 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.53 1/2, up 3 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.