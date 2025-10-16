Corn Bulls Hold Gains on Wednesday

The corn market was 3 to 4 cents across most contracts on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 ¾ cents at $3.74.

EIA data will be pushed back to a Thursday release due to the Monday holiday, with some looking to see if ethanol output can continue to bounce back following last week. Export Sales data would normally be pushed to Friday due to the shutdown, though the government shutdown is suspending that. Traders estimate that corn bookings totaled 0.9 to 2 MMT in the week of 10/9.

Taiwan purchased 65,000 MT of corn from the US in their tender on Wednesday. Two separate South Korean importers purchased a total of 269,000 MT of corn in private tenders overnight, with no official origins listed.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.16 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.74, up 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.32 1/4, up 3 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.41, up 3 cents,

