Corn Bulls Hold on to Close Higher

Corn futures closed the Tuesday session off the midday highs, but still fractionally to 3 ¼ cents in the green. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 1/2 cents to $3.92 ½.

Crop Progress data was not reported on Monday due to the government shutdown, with traders looking for 72% of the corn crop harvested as of 10/26.

Don’t Miss a Day:

EIA data will be released on Wednesday, with traders looking for ethanol production to be steady with last week.

A South Korean importer purchased 204,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight. No origin was listed for the purchase. Brazil’s ANEC estimates the country’s corn exports in October at 6.19 MMT, a 0.38 MMT drop from their prior estimate.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.32, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.92 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.46, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.55, up 1 1/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.