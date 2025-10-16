Corn Bulls Gaining Back Some Steam on Wednesday

The corn market is trading with 4 to 5 cent gains across most contracts on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 4 ¾ cents at $3.75 1/4.
EIA data will be pushed back to a Thursday release due to the Monday holiday, with some looking to see if ethanol output can continue to bounce back.
Taiwan purchased 65,000 MT of corn from the US in their tender on Wednesday. Two separate South Korean importers purchased a total of 269,000 MT of corn in private tenders overnight, with no official origins listed.
Dec 25 Corn is at $4.17 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $3.75 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,
Mar 26 Corn is at $4.33 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents,
May 26 Corn is at $4.42 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,
