Corn Bulls Gaining Back Some Steam on Wednesday

The corn market is trading with 4 to 5 cent gains across most contracts on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 4 ¾ cents at $3.75 1/4.

EIA data will be pushed back to a Thursday release due to the Monday holiday, with some looking to see if ethanol output can continue to bounce back.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Taiwan purchased 65,000 MT of corn from the US in their tender on Wednesday. Two separate South Korean importers purchased a total of 269,000 MT of corn in private tenders overnight, with no official origins listed.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.17 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.75 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.33 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.42 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.