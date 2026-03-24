Corn Bouncing on Turnaround Tuesday

Corn futures are showing 5 to 6 cent gains so far on Tuesday, in a early week bounce. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 6 cents to $4.23 3/4.
EIA data will be released on Wednesday morning, with ethanol production seen steady to slightly higher in the week ending on 3/20.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
Ukraine’s corn production is estimated at 31-32 MMT according to the country’s UAC Union, compared to the 31 MMT number from last year.
May 26 Corn is at $4.65 1/2, up 6 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $4.23 3/4, up 6 cents,
Jul 26 Corn is at $4.75 1/2, up 5 cents,
Dec 26 Corn is at $4.91 1/2, up 5 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $4.49 1/1, up 5 1/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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