Corn Bears Remain in Control on Tuesday

Corn futures are down 3 to 5 cents across most contracts at midday. The CmdtyView national average new crop Cash Corn price was down 4 1/4 cents at $3.66 1/2.

Crop Progress data indicated 76% of the US corn crop was silking as of 7/27, 1 point back of the 5-year average. The crop was 26% in the dough stage, vs. the 24% average. Condition ratings were down 1 point at 73% gd/ex and 384 on the Brugler500 index. By state, IN was down 2, with MO slipping back 3 points, MN 5 points lower and TX losing 6 points. IL, IA, and NE saw a 2 point improvement, with SD up 3, ND 5 points higher, and OH up 6.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 132,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight. A Taiwan importer also issued a tender for 65,000 MT of corn.

ANEC estimates Brazil’s import total for July at 4.18 MMT, which is up slightly from their previous estimate at 4.14 MMT and would be up from the 3.55 MMT last year.

Sep 25 Corn is at $3.89, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.72 1/2, down 5 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.10 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.28 1/4, down 3 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.66 1/2, down 4 1/4 cents,

