Stocks

Corn Bears Remain in Control on Tuesday

July 30, 2025 — 12:17 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are down 3 to 5 cents across most contracts at midday. The CmdtyView national average new crop Cash Corn price was down 4 1/4 cents at $3.66 1/2.

Crop Progress data indicated 76% of the US corn crop was silking as of 7/27, 1 point back of the 5-year average. The crop was 26% in the dough stage, vs. the 24% average. Condition ratings were down 1 point at 73% gd/ex and 384 on the Brugler500 index. By state, IN was down 2, with MO slipping back 3 points, MN 5 points lower and TX losing 6 points. IL, IA, and NE saw a 2 point improvement, with SD up 3, ND 5 points higher, and OH up 6. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 132,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight. A Taiwan importer also issued a tender for 65,000 MT of corn. 

ANEC estimates Brazil’s import total for July at 4.18 MMT, which is up slightly from their previous estimate at 4.14 MMT and would be up from the 3.55 MMT last year. 

Sep 25 Corn is at $3.89, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.72 1/2, down 5 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.10 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.28 1/4, down 3 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.66 1/2, down 4 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.