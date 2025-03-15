Corn Back to Lower Trade on Friday

Corn futures are trading with 7 to 10 cent losses across the front months on Friday, with New crop down 2 ½ cents. There were no deliveries for March futures overnight, with the contract expiring today. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is back down 7 1/2 cents at $4.19 3/4.

USDA reported private export sales of 218,604 MT of corn to unknown destination during the reporting period this morning.

Commodity Bulletin:

Total export commitments for the US are now 50.535 MMT, which is 35% above the same time period last year. This is also 81% of USDA’s export projection compared to the average sales pace of 80%.

There were more South Korean import purchases overnight, with two different importers buying a total of 207,000 MT.

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.43 1/4, down 10 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.19 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.57 3/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.49 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.12 1/2, down 3 cents,

