CRMD

CorMedix Logs Q1 Prel. Revenue Of $39 Mln

April 08, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CorMedix Inc. (CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company, Tuesday reported preliminary revenue of $39 million for the first quarter. In the previous-year quarter, the company did not receive any revenue.

CorMedix sees adjusted EBITDA, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to be more than $22.5 million for the quarter.

For the first half, the company has raised its net sales to existing purchasing customers outlook to a range of $62 million to $70 million, from $50 million - $60 million guided earlier.

