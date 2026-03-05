CorMedix Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) released a profit for fourth quarter of $14.02 million

The company's earnings totaled $14.02 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $13.47 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 312.1% to $128.62 million from $31.21 million last year.

CorMedix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

