CorMedix Inc. Expands DefenCath Implementation with Large Dialysis Organization, Increases Q2 Net Sales Guidance

CorMedix announces expanded DefenCath implementation with LDO customer, raising second quarter sales guidance to $35-$40 million.

Quiver AI Summary

CorMedix Inc. announced a significant update regarding its collaboration with a Large Dialysis Organization (LDO), which will implement its product DefenCath for patients at risk of catheter-related bloodstream infections in the second half of 2025. The LDO has started ordering DefenCath and plans to target at least 50% more patients than initially anticipated, leading to an amendment of their existing agreement to facilitate this increased usage. CorMedix expects modest revenue contributions in June, with growth forecasted for the latter half of 2025, prompting the company to raise its second quarter net sales guidance from $31 million to a range of $35 million to $40 million. CEO Joseph Todisco expressed enthusiasm about expanding access to DefenCath for thousands of patients.

Potential Positives

CorMedix has successfully commenced orders with its Large Dialysis Organization (LDO) customer for the implementation of DefenCath, which is expected to target at least 50% more patients than previously projected.

The company has amended its agreement with the LDO customer to reflect the anticipated increase in product utilization, indicating strong demand and potential growth.

CorMedix is increasing its second quarter net sales guidance from $31 million to a range of $35 million to $40 million, showcasing a positive outlook for revenue growth.

The implementation of DefenCath will provide access to a crucial infection reduction mechanism for thousands of adult patients at risk for catheter-related bloodstream infections.

Potential Negatives

CorMedix is relying on forward-looking statements, which indicate uncertainty in the execution of their plans and expectations regarding revenue growth.



The amended agreement with the LDO customer, while suggesting increased utilization, may also indicate challenges to establish a stable customer base and consistent demand.



The modest revenue contribution expected in June may signal weaknesses in immediate market performance or slow adoption of the product in the short term.

FAQ

What is CorMedix Inc. focused on?

CorMedix Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions.

What is DefenCath?

DefenCath is CorMedix's lead product, approved by the FDA for reducing catheter-related bloodstream infections.

When did CorMedix launch DefenCath?

CorMedix commercially launched DefenCath in inpatient settings in April 2024 and in outpatient settings in July 2024.

What is the expected revenue increase for CorMedix?

CorMedix has increased its second quarter net sales guidance to a range of $35 million to $40 million.

When will the implementation of DefenCath begin?

The implementation of DefenCath is planned for the second half of 2025 among CorMedix's LDO customers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CRMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $CRMD stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announces an update related to its Large Dialysis Organization (LDO) customer and planned implementation in the second half of 2025.





CorMedix’s LDO customer has commenced ordering and will begin the implementation of DefenCath in its patients. Implementation will initially target at least 50% more patients than previously communicated, with the opportunity for further expansion. In connection with this expanded utilization, CorMedix has amended its existing agreement with the LDO customer to reflect the anticipated increased use of product. CorMedix expects a modest revenue contribution in June, with growth expected over the back half of 2025.





As a result of this new customer implementation and other positive business developments, CorMedix is increasing its second quarter net sales guidance from the previously communicated $31mm to a range of $35mm to $40mm.





“I am excited to announce that our LDO customer is moving forward with the implementation of DefenCath. Their implementation of our product will provide access to DefenCath for thousands of adult patients at risk for catheter related bloodstream infections,” says CorMedix CEO, Joseph Todisco. “CorMedix remains committed to our goal of ensuring broad access to this important infection reduction mechanism.”







About CorMedix







CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath



®



(taurolidine and heparin) which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023. CorMedix commercially launched DefenCath in inpatient settings in April 2024 and in outpatient settings in July 2024. CorMedix is commencing clinical studies in Total Parenteral Nutrition and Pediatric patient populations in 2025 and also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations. For more information visit:



www.cormedix.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including expectations regarding timing of implementation, patient utilization and enrollment, the timing and volume of increased shipments, and expectations regarding future growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding management’s expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or CorMedix’s prospects should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from projections or estimates due to a variety of important factors, and readers are directed to the Risk Factors identified in CorMedix’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or upon request from CorMedix. CorMedix may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in its forward-looking statements, and such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. CorMedix assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Investor Contact:







Dan Ferry





Managing Director





LifeSci Advisors







daniel@lifesciadvisors.com







(617) 430-7576



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.