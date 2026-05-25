Is CoreWeave's Margin Pressure Rising With Aggressive AI Expansion?

CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV aggressive AI expansion is increasing near-term margin pressure as the company rapidly scales infrastructure, deploys new capacity and incurs higher operating and financing costs. During the first quarter of 2026, the company generated approximately $2.1 billion in revenues, up 112% year over year, while revenue backlog expanded to nearly $100 billion following more than $40 billion of new customer commitments. Management stated that demand continues to intensify across training, inference and enterprise AI workloads, leading to rapid deployment of additional infrastructure and contracted power capacity.

On the lastearnings call management highlighted that operating expenses increased significantly as it scaled active power capacity and converted backlog into revenue. Operating expenses reached $2.2 billion in the first quarter, reflecting higher cost of revenue, infrastructure spending, sales and marketing investments, and personnel expenses. Adjusted operating margin declined to 1%, which management described as the low point of the year, as cloud capacity ramps continue. Interest expense also rose sharply to $536 million due to increased debt used to finance infrastructure expansion and contracted customer commitments.

CoreWeave stated that margin pressure is largely timing-related rather than structural. The company incurs lease, power and depreciation expenses during the data center fit-out phase before revenue generation begins. Management noted that deployments typically take one to two months before revenue starts flowing, causing temporary negative contribution margins during deployment periods. Once capacity becomes operational, contribution margins generally normalize at around mid-20%.

The company also highlighted rising component pricing and supply chain constraints tied to AI infrastructure expansion. The company raised its full-year capital expenditure outlook to $31 billion-$35 billion, citing higher component costs and massive spending required to bring new capacity online. Interest expense is projected to climb further in the second quarter to as much as $730 million as debt levels rise to fund deployments.

Despite near-term margin pressure, CoreWeave reiterated expectations for sequential margin expansion through the remainder of 2026 as deployments scale and utilization improves.

However, investors remain concerned that rising debt levels and higher interest expenses could continue weighing on earnings, margins may remain under pressure longer than anticipated and AI demand growth could eventually moderate before the company fully realizes returns on its large-scale investments.

Taking a Look at CRWV’s Competitors

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS is gaining from aggressive infrastructure expansion, rising enterprise AI adoption and rapid growth in its full-stack AI cloud platform. The company continues to scale capacity aggressively to meet surging demand for AI workloads. The company is expanding beyond compute infrastructure into inference, agentic AI and software orchestration capabilities. Nebius also raised its 2026 capital expenditure guidance to between $20 billion and $25 billion from the prior range of $16 billion to $20 billion, reflecting accelerated investments to support anticipated 2027 demand. Management emphasized that the higher spending is driven by strong customer commitments and future capacity requirements rather than material cost inflation.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT capitalizes on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside accelerating Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. Strong Microsoft 365 Commercial cloud demand has been propelling Productivity and Business Processes revenue growth. ARPU is increasing through E5 and M365 Copilot uptake across key segments. Strategic execution through expanding scale and enterprise customer growth is driving non-AI services. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company’s gross profit reached $56.1 billion, up 16% year over year. The gross margin percentage decreased due to continued investments in AI infrastructure and growing AI product usage, offset in part by efficiency gains across the Microsoft Cloud. Capital expenditures are expected to increase to more than $40 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter. In fiscal 2026, Microsoft expects to invest roughly $190 billion in capital expenditures, including approximately $25 billion in impact from higher component pricing.

CRWV Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CoreWeave have inched up 2.6% in the past year against the Internet Software industry’s fall of 10.4%.



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In terms of Price/Book, CRWV’s shares are trading at 9.82X, higher than the Internet Software Services industry’s 4.4X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWV’s earnings for the current year has been drastically revised downward over the past 60 days.



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CRWV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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