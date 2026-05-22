CoreWeave vs. Oracle: Which AI Infrastructure Stock is the Better Pick?

The AI boom has made infrastructure providers some of the market’s most attractive investments. While chipmakers grab most headlines, companies that provide the computing infrastructure for AI are also gaining strong investor interest. Two names that stand out in this race are CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV and Oracle Corporation ORCL.

Both companies are benefiting from the explosive demand for AI computing power, but they represent very different investment profiles. CoreWeave provides specialized GPU-powered cloud infrastructure for AI workloads, while Oracle is rapidly expanding its cloud and AI data center business. Investors are increasingly comparing them as ways to invest in the surging demand for AI compute capacity and cloud infrastructure.

CoreWeave is a fast-growing AI-native cloud infrastructure company, while Oracle is a diversified technology giant leveraging its enterprise relationships and cloud capabilities to capture AI demand. So, for investors, which stock stands out as the better choice?

Let’s analyze their financial performance, growth prospects, competitive landscape and valuations to determine the more attractive investment.

The Case for CRWV

CoreWeave has rapidly emerged as one of the strongest AI infrastructure providers in the market. Originally focused on crypto mining infrastructure, the company pivoted aggressively into AI cloud computing and built a specialized GPU-based cloud platform optimized for machine learning workloads. It delivered a strong first quarter, securing more than $40 billion in new customer commitments, expanding its revenue backlog to nearly $100 billion and generating $2.1 billion in revenue, up 112% year over year. The company also surpassed 1 GW of active power, highlighting its rapid infrastructure expansion.

AI adoption is accelerating, driving rapid growth in CoreWeave’s market opportunity, customer base and platform, strengthening its position in the AI infrastructure space. It identified four major trends —rising AI demand from hyperscalers and emerging enterprise clients; expanded platform capabilities across training, inference and agentic AI workloads; rapid hyperscale expansion with contracted power capacity exceeding 3.5 GW and a stronger financing position, with more than $20 billion raised this year at improved capital costs to support future growth. These figures emphasize its rapid evolution from a niche GPU cloud provider into a vital AI infrastructure platform supporting the expanding generative AI ecosystem. Management stated that the 2026 capacity is effectively sold out, demonstrating the tight supply of AI infrastructure.

AI demand is rapidly growing as workloads shift from training to inference, as well as for agents and enterprise-scale AI applications, all of which require increased computing power. While hyperscalers and AI labs continue strengthening their partnerships, a growing number of enterprises are adopting CoreWeave’s platform. This momentum fueled record backlog growth in the first quarter, driven by early Vera Rubin deals and ongoing monetization of Blackwell, Hopper and Ampere capacity. Most new commitments align with the company’s 2027 targets and are expected to generate strong, margin-enhancing returns. Revenue backlog is heavily near-term focused, with 36% expected within two years and 75% over the next four years.

CoreWeave has established relationships with key players in the major AI ecosystem. Partnerships involving NVIDIA NVDA hardware and AI developers strengthen its competitive positioning and increase investor confidence in long-term growth prospects. NVIDIA GPUs are central to AI infrastructure, and CoreWeave has become a major buyer and deployer of them. In January, NVDA invested $2 billion in CoreWeave, nearly doubling its stake and backing plans to expand data center capacity to 5 GW by 2030. CRWV is also growing through leased and self-built data centers, with its first self-built facility expected to come online later this year.



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Despite the robust growth pipeline, CoreWeave remains a higher-risk investment. Its aggressive expansion continues to weigh on profitability. First-quarter adjusted net loss widened to $589 million from $150 million a year ago, while operating margin fell to 1% as expenses surged. Interest expense jumped to $536 million and is expected to rise further as the company relies on debt to fund growth. CRWV also raised its 2026 capital spending outlook to $31-$35 billion, increasing concerns that higher debt, rising financing costs and any slowdown in AI demand could pressure future returns.

Furthermore, a large portion of CoreWeave’s business may depend on a relatively small number of major AI clients. Losing a key customer or seeing reduced AI spending could adversely impact growth.

The Case for ORCL

Oracle’s shift toward a high-growth cloud business, supported by investments in AI infrastructure and strategic partnerships, bodes well. Strong growth in cloud, multicloud database and AI services is helping drive revenue and strengthen Oracle’s position in the enterprise technology market. Oracle has upgraded its database platform with AI capabilities, helping customers improve performance, automate operations and reduce costs. Increasing adoption of its AI-enabled and autonomous database services, along with strong partnerships and high customer retention, positions Oracle to benefit from rising enterprise AI spending.

Oracle’s integrated portfolio of databases, applications and cloud infrastructure helps enterprises simplify operations and reduce costs. High demand for its Fusion Cloud applications, combined with cross-selling opportunities and high customer retention, supports growth and enhances customer relationships. In April, Oracle expanded AI capabilities in Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud, introducing Gemini-powered agents for natural language data access, enhancing enterprise insights, productivity and multicloud data innovation. Oracle has also partnered closely with NVIDIA to offer advanced AI computing services.

Unlike CoreWeave, Oracle generates consistent cash flow from software licensing, databases, and enterprise applications. This financial strength allows Oracle to invest heavily in AI infrastructure without depending entirely on external financing. For investors seeking AI exposure with lower risk, it offers a more balanced profile. Oracle’s recurring cloud and software revenue generates predictable cash flows and supports financial stability. Strong cash generation, rising deferred revenue and a solid balance sheet provide flexibility to invest in AI, expand data centers and pursue growth opportunities while maintaining shareholder returns.



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However, Oracle’s rapid data center expansion requires significant capital spending, increasing costs and putting pressure on margins. As the company shifts toward infrastructure-heavy cloud services, lower margins, longer payback periods and intense competition could weigh on profitability if cloud demand falls short of expectations. Moreover, it remains exposed to enterprise IT spending trends, making it vulnerable to economic slowdowns and tighter customer budgets. Delayed technology investments, pricing pressure and customer migration to lower-cost alternatives could weigh on revenue growth and retention.

Oracle also faces intense competition from major cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. While partnerships help expand its reach, Oracle still trails these hyperscalers in scale, and growing cloud consolidation could limit its market share gains despite its strong database business.

Share Performance Trajectory for ORCL & CRWV

In the past six months, CRWV stock has surged 46.1% while ORCL has declined 5.3%.



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Valuation: Discount vs. Premium

In terms of Price/Book, CRWV shares are trading at 10.01X, lower than ORCL’s 16.01X.



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How the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compares for ORCL & CRWV

For ORCL, estimates have been marginally revised downward over the past 60 days.



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For CRWV, estimates have been significantly revised downward over the past 60 days.



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ORCL or CRWV: Which Stock Should You Choose?

Both ORCL and CRWV currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

For aggressive investors seeking pure AI infrastructure exposure, CoreWeave may offer greater upside potential. Its specialized GPU cloud platform positions it directly at the center of the generative AI revolution. However, for most long-term investors, Oracle likely represents the safer and more sustainable AI investment. The company combines AI growth opportunities with established enterprise dominance, profitability and financial resilience.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.