CoreWeave Stock: Riding the AI Wave or Flying Too Close to the Sun?

You’ve probably noticed some wild rides in the stock markets lately. But few have been as dramatic as CoreWeave’s (NASDAQ: CRWV) journey since its IPO in late March. The cloud computing company’s stock has absolutely exploded, jumping from $40 to $147 – that’s a staggering 3.6x return in just a few months. So what’s driving this meteoric rise, and more importantly, is it sustainable? We’ll delve into these topics. But, if you’re looking for potential gains with less volatility, the High Quality portfolio has comfortably outperformed the S&P 500, delivering over 91% returns since inception. Separately, see – Will Adobe Stock See Higher Levels?

CoreWeave isn’t your typical cloud provider. While Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure offer broad computing services, CoreWeave is laser-focused on something very specific: high-performance GPU-accelerated infrastructure designed for AI and machine learning workloads. Think of them as the equipment rental company in a world where everyone suddenly needs expensive, specialized machinery but doesn’t want to buy it outright.

Do they have customers? Microsoft, their biggest client, accounts for over 60% of their revenue. For companies diving headfirst into AI development, it makes perfect sense to rent CoreWeave’s computing power rather than shell out massive capital expenditures for their own GPU farms, or have a more balanced approach between buying and leasing. Why buy when you can rent, especially when the technology is evolving so rapidly?

But, it’s the numbers game where things get interesting – and a bit concerning. CoreWeave operates 250,000 NVIDIA GPUs across 32 data centers. That sounds impressive until you realize Microsoft reportedly owns 485,000 GPUs, and Meta will have a whopping 1.3 million by the end of the year. CoreWeave is playing in the big leagues, but they’re still a small fish. The demand is so intense that CoreWeave is aggressively expanding, which has led to significant debt levels. But here’s a key detail: NVIDIA owns 7% of CoreWeave and maintains a solid partnership with them.

The growth numbers are almost hard to believe. CoreWeave’s revenue rose by 12,000% – from just $16 million in 2022 to $1.9 billion in 2024. The projections are extraordinary : $5 billion expected in 2025, with $12 billion forecast for the following year.

This kind of growth explains why investors are willing to pay 25 times trailing twelve-month revenue for the stock. Yet interestingly, the average analyst price target sits at roughly half the current market price, suggesting even the experts think things might be getting a bit frothy.

See, having Microsoft account for 60% of your revenue is both a blessing and a potential curse. If Microsoft decided to reduce its reliance on CoreWeave tomorrow, that could be a serious problem. But here’s the thing – in today’s AI-hungry market, would CoreWeave really struggle to find other customers?

The demand for AI infrastructure is exploding across industries. From startups building the next ChatGPT competitor to established companies integrating AI into their operations, everyone needs computing power. The bigger question might be whether CoreWeave can scale fast enough to meet demand, not whether demand exists in the near term.

Of course, growth at all costs comes with trade-offs. CoreWeave is burning cash with a net income margin of -39%. They’re prioritizing expansion over profitability, betting that market share today will translate to profits tomorrow. It’s a high-stakes game that requires solid nerves and deep pockets. The high debt levels needed to acquire more GPUs add another layer of complexity. But if the revenue projections hold true, this debt should become more manageable over time.

Overall, CoreWeave represents a fascinating case of timing and specialization. They’ve positioned themselves perfectly for the AI boom, but they’re also betting heavily that this boom will continue. The stock’s dramatic rise reflects both the opportunity and the risks inherent in this strategy.

For investors, the question isn’t whether AI infrastructure is important – it clearly is. The question is whether CoreWeave can maintain its growth trajectory while managing its risks, particularly its client concentration and debt levels. And perhaps most importantly, whether the current valuation leaves any room for the inevitable bumps along the way.

One thing’s for sure: CoreWeave’s story is far from over, and it’s going to be an interesting ride for anyone brave enough to buckle up at the current lofty valuations. Now, taming valuation contextually is just one of the many approaches we take while constructing the Trefis High Quality (HQ) Portfolio which, with a collection of 30 stocks, has a track record of comfortably outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 4-year period. Why is that? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk versus the benchmark index; less of a roller-coaster ride, as evident in HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.