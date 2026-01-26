CoreWeave Stock Jumps 9% After Nvidia Deepens AI Infrastructure Partnership

(RTTNews) - CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) shares rose 9.40%, trading at $101.71, up $8.72, following the company's announcement of an expanded collaboration with Nvidia aimed at accelerating the buildout of large-scale AI factories.

The rally followed news that the two companies are strengthening their long-standing partnership to rapidly scale AI-focused data center capacity and deploy next-generation Nvidia technologies across CoreWeave's cloud platform.

Investor enthusiasm was driven by expectations that the deeper alliance would boost CoreWeave's growth prospects as demand for AI computing infrastructure continues to surge. The collaboration is expected to support significant expansion of power and data center capacity over the coming years, reinforcing CoreWeave's position as a key AI cloud provider.

On the day of the announcement, CRWV opened near $94.00, climbed to an intraday high around $103.00, and traded well above its previous close of approximately $92.99. The stock trades on the NasdaqGS.

Trading volume exceeded the stock's average daily volume, reflecting a strong market reaction to the partnership news.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.