(RTTNews) - CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV), an AI cloud-computing startup, Monday said it plans to privately offer $1.5 billion of senior notes due 2031.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes including repayment of debt, and to cover expenses related to the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.