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CRWV

CoreWeave, Meta Ink $21 Bln Expanded AI Infrastructure Agreement

April 09, 2026 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV), a cloud infrastructure technology company, Thursday, announced an expanded long-term agreement with Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), the social media major, to provide AI cloud capacity through December 2032 for around $21 billion.

The dedicated capacity will be deployed across multiple locations and will include some of the initial deployments of the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform. This distributed approach is designed to optimize performance, resilience, and scalability for Meta's AI operations, CoreWeave said in a statement.

This deal continues their existing relationship, supporting Meta in development and deployment of AI.

In pre-market activity, CRWV shares were trading at $90.19, up 1.45% and META shares were trading at $622.97, up 1.72% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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