CoreWeave Inks $21B AI Infrastructure Deal With Meta Platforms

CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV has announced an expanded long-term agreement with Meta Platforms, Inc. META, to provide AI cloud capacity through December 2032, in a deal valued at approximately $21 billion. This renewed partnership builds on their existing relationship and strengthens CoreWeave’s role in supporting Meta’s growing AI development and deployment efforts.

Under the agreement, dedicated AI infrastructure will be deployed across multiple locations, enabling a distributed framework designed to enhance performance, resilience and scalability. The deployment will also include some of the early rollouts of the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform, reflecting the integration of advanced technologies to support increasingly complex, large-scale AI workloads.

The expansion highlights the rising demand for high-performance computing infrastructure as companies continue to scale their AI capabilities. As AI models become more sophisticated, the need for robust, reliable and scalable cloud solutions is becoming increasingly critical across industries.

CoreWeave highlighted that the agreement reinforces the company’s position as a trusted provider of AI cloud services for leading organizations managing mission-critical workloads.

CRWV is gaining from partnerships and strong visibility into future cash flows, positioning the company to expand its AI infrastructure footprint and sustain long-term growth. Deepening collaborations, particularly with NVIDIA, are strengthening its competitive standing, with NVIDIA’s $2 billion investment in early 2026 reinforcing confidence in CoreWeave’s ability to meet rising AI demand. The company is also advancing its platform with support for next-generation systems like NVIDIA HGX B300 and enhanced developer tools through Weights & Biases, improving efficiency in AI model development.

Taking a Look at CRWV’s Competitors’ Strategies

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS also signed a long-term AI infrastructure supply agreement with Meta Platforms in March. Under the five-year deal, Nebius will deliver $12 billion worth of dedicated AI compute capacity across multiple locations, powered by one of the first large-scale deployments of the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform, with deliveries set to begin in early 2027. As part of the agreement, Meta will purchase up to $15 billion of additional compute capacity from select Nebius clusters over the same period, supplementing demand beyond third-party customers. Altogether, the agreement represents a potential total contract value of approximately $27 billion.

Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT partnership with OpenAI had a notable impact on its fiscal second-quarter results, with net gains of $7.6 billion boosting net income and earnings per share by $7.6 billion and $1.02, respectively. The company’s search and news advertising revenue, excluding traffic acquisition costs, increased 10%, driven by higher query volumes and ongoing benefits from third-party partnerships. In September 2025, Microsoft strengthened its AI infrastructure strategy by signing a five-year, multi-billion-dollar GPU capacity agreement with Nebius, ensuring access to dedicated compute resources from its New Jersey data center. The deal enhances Microsoft’s ability to scale AI workloads efficiently, with flexibility to expand capacity, reinforcing its competitive position in the rapidly growing AI cloud market.

CRWV Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CoreWeave have gained 110.2% in the past year against the Internet Software industry’s fall of 1.1%.



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In terms of Price/Book, CRWV’s shares are trading at 11.56X, higher than the Internet Software Services industry’s 4.55X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWV’s earnings for the current year has been drastically revised downward over the past 60 days.



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CRWV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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