CoreWeave Earnings Loom: What Estimates Say

The 2026 Q1 earnings season has been very positive so far, with growth for S&P 500 members that have reported so far remaining rock-solid. This week’s reporting docket has several companies related to the AI frenzy on deck, including CoreWeave CRWV. But how do expectations stack up heading into the release?

CoreWeave Earnings

As a reminder, CRWV is a high-performance cloud provider that gives companies easy access to thousands of world-class chips, enabling them to train complex models faster and cheaper without having to buy and manage the expensive hardware themselves.

The EPS outlook for CRWV remains cloudy, reflecting significant spending on AI infrastructure to support heavy computing needs. The negative EPS revisions shouldn’t be a focus point for investors to fret over, with its backlog results likely to be the biggest driver behind post-earnings sentiment. Keep in mind that the company’s sales backlog totaled $66.8 billion at the end of its FY25, reflecting a record.

Earnings for the upcoming release are currently forecasted to fall 48% YoY, whereas sales are forecasted to grow by a triple-digit 100%. The company’s sales growth has remained outsized, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keep in mind that CoreWeave and fellow AI favorite NVIDIA NVDA are deeply intertwined through a strategic partnership and a significant ownership stake. The favorable relationship allows CRWV to get its hands on the magical NVIDIA chips before most, which is what CoreWeave’s AI infrastructure is built around. To little surprise, both sales and EPS revisions for NVIDIA concerning its current and next fiscal year continue to show a high level of bullishness, with its results expected later in May.

Bottom Line

The EPS outlook for CoreWeave's CRWV upcoming release remains cloudy, reflecting the significant spending on AI infrastructure to support all the heavy computing needs. However, backlog results will be what investors really care about, letting us know if all the heavy investments will pay off in the future.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.