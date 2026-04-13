CoreWeave (CRWV) Stock Jumps 10.9%: Will It Continue to Soar?

CoreWeave (CRWV) shares rallied 10.9% in the last trading session to close at $102. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 15.2% gain over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can be attributed to the recently signed deal with Anthropic to power the development and deployment of its Claude AI models, with compute capacity set to come online later this year. The agreement is multi-year, which signals stable, recurring demand for its AI compute infrastructure, something investors value highly in a capital-intensive business. Partnering with Anthropic, a top-tier AI player, also boosts credibility and suggests CoreWeave is becoming a preferred provider for leading model developers, not just a niche player.

CoreWeave’s recent deal activity shows a clear pattern. It is locking in long-term, high-value contracts with leading AI players, which strengthens both revenue visibility and its position in the AI infrastructure stack. Besides the Anthropic deal, it has announced an expanded long-term agreement with Meta Platforms, Inc., to provide AI cloud capacity through December 2032, in a deal valued at approximately $21. Moreover, deepening collaborations, particularly with NVIDIA, are strengthening its competitive standing, with NVIDIA’s $2 billion investment in early 2026 reinforcing confidence in CoreWeave’s ability to meet rising AI demand.

This cloud computing company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.90 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -50%. Revenues are expected to be $1.96 billion, up 99.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For CoreWeave, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CRWV going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

CoreWeave is a member of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. One other stock in the same industry, Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR (TUYA), finished the last trading session 2.5% lower at $2.33. TUYA has returned -2.9% over the past month.

Tuya's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.03. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents no change. Tuya currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.