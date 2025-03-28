CoreWeave Closes Flat In First-Day Trading

Shares of CoreWeave closed flat at $40 on their first day of trading on the Nasdaq today. Shares had opened at $39 on Friday, a day when the Nasdaq sank 2.7% on tariff and inflation concerns. The day before, the Livingston, New Jersey-based cloud-based AI infrastructure company priced shares at $40 each, raising a reported $1.5 billion. Shares priced below the projected range of $47 to $55 per share laid out in a filing last week. CoreWeave filed for its Nasdaq IPO earlier this month. The filing follows a period of sharp growth for the 8-year-old company, which posted revenue of $1.9 billion in 2024 — up an astonishing 737% from the prior year. However, the company is not profitable. Last year, CoreWeave posted an $863 million net loss, up 45% year over year. CoreWeave’s IPO has been looked at as a bellwether for the expected thawing of the IPO market, which has been in an extended dry spell. However, there seems to be growing concern about how quickly AI adoption will happen for many large companies and how much they are willing to allocate to data center spend. There is also worry that with so many data centers being built, supply could outstrip demand and lessen prices. CoreWeave has raised $1.57 billion in equity funding, along with over $10 billion in debt financing, per Crunchbase data. Evanston, Illinois-based asset manager and structured credit investor Magnetar Capital is CoreWeave’s largest stakeholder, with 34.5% of its outstanding Class A shares. Other large stakeholders include Fidelity (7.6%) and Nvidia (6%). CoreWeave is trading under the ticker symbol CRWV, with JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs serving as lead underwriters.

