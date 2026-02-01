Is CoreWeave a Buy After This Big News From Nvidia?

Key Points

CoreWeave’s revenue more than doubled, surpassing $1 billion in the recent quarter.

The company offers an AI service that’s in high demand.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) was one of 2025's artificial intelligence (AI) success stories. The company launched an initial public offering in March and then saw its shares soar more than 300% in the months to follow. Investors got excited about CoreWeave because the company is providing a service that's greatly needed as the AI revolution unfolds: access to top-performing AI chips. Customers clearly love the offering as they're flocking to CoreWeave and driving its sales to triple-digit gains.

Still, CoreWeave stock stumbled later in the year amid general concern about the risk of a slowdown in AI spending -- so the stock pared gains, finishing 2025 with a 79% increase. But in recent days, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) delivered some big news that's clearly positive for CoreWeave. Is the stock now a buy? Let's find out.

CoreWeave and Nvidia

First, it's important to note that CoreWeave and Nvidia have a particularly close relationship. CoreWeave's business is essentially built around Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs), the key AI chips needed for the development and deployment of AI. Other companies make AI chips, but Nvidia's so far have steadily been ahead of the pack in terms of power and efficiency.

Some companies buy GPUs from Nvidia and set up their own data centers, but this is costly and requires a lot of time. CoreWeave gives customers a shortcut. The company, known as a GPU-as-a-Service provider, offers customers access to its massive fleet of Nvidia GPUs as needed -- so customers can literally rent by the hour and gain access for a short period of time or for a great deal of time.

As we can see through CoreWeave's surging revenue -- it more than doubled to reach $1.3 billion in the recent quarter -- this service has been in high demand.

A $2 billion investment from Nvidia

But the relationship with Nvidia doesn't end there. Nvidia owns shares of CoreWeave as part of its investment portfolio -- in fact, it's the company's biggest holding. And this brings me to the recent news. Nvidia just invested another $2 billion in CoreWeave Class A common stock, an effort to help the company reach its infrastructure buildout goals.

Does this make CoreWeave a buy? For aggressive investors looking for growth -- yes. Nvidia has proven itself to be a key financial supporter of CoreWeave, and this may reduce the risk that CoreWeave will fail to fund its buildout. And Nvidia also has a deep understanding of the AI market, so the company might be good at selecting potential winners. Though CoreWeave still comes with too much risk for the cautious investor, aggressive investors should consider buying and holding a few shares of this exciting AI player.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

