CoreWeave Announces Expanded Agreement With OpenAI

(RTTNews) - CoreWeave (CRWV) announced an expanded agreement with OpenAI to power the training of its most advanced next-generation models. The contract value is up to $6.5 billion. In March 2025, CoreWeave announced an initial agreement with OpenAI with a contract value up to $11.9 billion, followed by an expanded agreement worth up to $4 billion in May 2025. The new agreement brings the total contract value with OpenAI up to approximately $22.4 billion.

Michael Intrator, CEO of CoreWeave, said: "This milestone affirms the trust that world-leading innovators have in CoreWeave's ability to power the most demanding inference and training workloads at an unmatched pace."

