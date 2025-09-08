CoreWeave to Acquire OpenPipe: Will the Buyout Strategy Be the Winning Play?

CoreWeave, Inc. ( CRWV ) recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire OpenPipe Inc., a leading developer platform specializing in reinforcement learning (RL) for AI agents. The move marks another significant step in CRWV’s aggressive expansion into the tools and infrastructure that support AI innovation. OpenPipe has developed tools that make RL accessible to developers, allowing them to train agents on their unique workflows. This has resulted in agents that continuously learn from experience, becoming increasingly accurate, reliable, and adaptive.

AI labs are ramping up investments in RL to drive autonomous problem-solving and deliver superior outcomes for users. OpenPipe’s flagship open-source toolkit, Agent Reinforcement Trainer (ART), has quickly gained traction as a favored framework for AI developers working with RL. With its integration into CoreWeave, developers now get an all-in-one solution that unifies compute, infrastructure, monitoring, and training. With ART and CRWV’s AI cloud infrastructure, developers at all levels can experiment with RL in a cost-effective and scalable way.

Frequent acquisitions not only expand CRWV’s footprint but also bring advancements to AI infrastructure. By acquiring Weights & Biases in May 2025 and integrating OpenPipe, it is enhancing vertical integration and broadening RL and fine-tuning capabilities to provide customers with more flexibility in training, adapting, and optimizing AI models.

Additionally, in July, the company agreed to acquire Core Scientific, Inc. ( CORZ ) in an all-stock deal valued at around $9 billion (as of July 3, 2025). CORZ’s expertise in data center construction, site operations, and power procurement complements CoreWeave’s strengths in AI and HPC cloud workloads, creating a more vertically integrated and technically diverse company. It also reduces $10 billion in lease obligations across CRWV’s infrastructure.

However, frequent acquisitions add integration risks. The company already has a debt heavy balance sheet. It has raised $25 billion in debt and equity since 2024 to support capacity expansion amid surging demand for AI computing. While the capital raise allows CRWV to accelerate data center investments and address growing AI demand, it also adds financial pressure.

CoreWeave’s fierce competitor, Nebius Group N.V. ( NBIS ), is building a dedicated AI infrastructure business. It is rapidly expanding in the AI infrastructure sector, intending to reach 1 GW capacity by 2026. This includes new sites in the U.K., Israel and New Jersey, and expansions in Finland and the United States. Nebius plans to secure 220 MW of connected power (active or ready for GPU deployment), including 100 MW of active power.

Favoring greenfield developments for cost efficiency, NBIS increased its 2025 ARR guidance to $900 million-$1.1 billion from $750 million-$1 billion, as ARR hit $430 million in June. Supported by $2 billion in 2025 capex and strong liquidity, management views the AI boom as a “once-in-a-generation” growth opportunity.

Microsoft ( MSFT ) continues to be a powerhouse in technology, driving cloud leadership with Azure and rapidly scaling its AI infrastructure. Its deep partnership with OpenAI has positioned Azure as a leading platform for AI workloads, reinforced by AI features integrated across Office, GitHub, and Dynamics. In collaboration with NVIDIA, Microsoft has unveiled new AI advancements, such as NVIDIA NIM microservices in Azure AI Foundry, improved inference for open-source models, and serverless GPU support within Azure Container Apps.

In the last reported quarter, Azure achieved remarkable scale, surpassing $75 billion in annual revenues with 34% growth, while expanding its global infrastructure to more than 400 datacenters across 70 regions. MSFT added more than 2 gigawatts of new capacity and made every Azure region AI-first, with all locations now supporting liquid cooling for enhanced performance and flexibility.

Shares of CoreWeave have gained 122.7% year to date compared with the Internet Software industry’s growth of 20.5%.



In terms of Price/Book, CRWV shares are trading at 15.36X, way higher than the Internet Software Services industry’s 6.7X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWV’s 2025 earnings has been revised downward over the past 30 days.



