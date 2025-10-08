Markets
CoreWeave To Acquire Monolith AI

October 08, 2025 — 02:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - IP Group plc (IPO.L) said portfolio company Monolith Ltd is being acquired by CoreWeave, Inc. Monolith, in which IP Group has a 12.3% holding, is an artificial intelligence software provider to engineering teams that was spun out of Imperial College London. No financial terms have been disclosed.

Greg Smith, Chief Executive of IP Group, said: "The sale of Monolith marks another positive exit from our deeptech portfolio. We're delighted with this outcome which follows the sales of Featurespace and Garrison from our deeptech portfolio."

