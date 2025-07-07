Markets
CoreWeave To Acquire Core Scientific

July 07, 2025 — 08:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CoreWeave (CRWV) and Core Scientific (CORZ) have signed a definitive agreement under which CoreWeave will acquire Core Scientific in an all-stock transaction. Core Scientific stockholders will receive 0.1235 newly issued shares of CoreWeave Class A common stock for each share of Core Scientific common stock. As of July 3, 2025, the agreed-upon exchange ratio implies a total equity value of approximately $9.0 billion. This represents a $20.40 per share value. Upon close, CoreWeave expects Core Scientific's stockholders' ownership of the combined company will be less than 10%.

Through the acquisition, CoreWeave will own approximately 1.3 GW of gross power across Core Scientific's national data center footprint with an incremental 1 GW+ of potential gross power available for expansion.

Shares of Core Scientific are down 15% in pre-market trade on Monday.

