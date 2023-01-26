Markets

CoreLogic Extends Relationship With Cognizant

January 26, 2023 — 07:46 am EST

(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) announced a 10-year services agreement valued at approximately $1 billion with CoreLogic, a global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The new agreement features: expansion of Cognizant's services and anticipated value for CoreLogic; significant commitment to innovation and automation expected to benefit CoreLogic through lower technology and operations costs over the lifetime of the agreement; and focus on driving customer experience improvement through operational excellence.

Surya Gummadi, President of the Americas, at Cognizant, said: "Real estate, mortgage lifecycle, and insurance transactions depend on accurate, timely data and analytics. We are committed to helping CoreLogic provide this critical intelligence to clients while enhancing their user experience and further streamlining operating efficiency."

