News & Insights

Markets
CXW

CoreCivic Q3 Profit Rises

November 06, 2024 — 05:59 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $21.1 million or $0.19 per share, compared to $13.9 million or $0.12 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the third quarter improved to $22.4 million or $0.20 per share, compared with adjusted net income of $15.6 million or $0.14 per share.

Funds From Operations for the third quarter was $47.1 million compared with $38.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Normalized FFO, which excludes special items, increased to $47.6 million, or $0.43 per share in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $40.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Looking forward to full year 2024, the company now expects EPS of $0.49 to $0.55, adjusted EPS of $0.69 to $0.75, FFO per share of $1.39 to $1.45 and normalized FFO per share of $1.59 to $1.65.

Previously, the company expected EPS of $0.37 to $0.45, adjusted EPS of $0.58 to $0.66, FFO per share of $1.28 to $1.36 and normalized FFO per share of $1.48 to $1.56.

Analysts currently expect earnings of $0.41 per share for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CXW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.