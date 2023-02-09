CoreCivic (CXW) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.98, changing hands as high as $11.08 per share. CoreCivic Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CXW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CXW's low point in its 52 week range is $8.39 per share, with $14.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.05.

