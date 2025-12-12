Markets
SPGI

Corebridge Financial To Replace Allete In S&P MidCap 400

December 12, 2025 — 11:04 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), announced that Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) will replace Allete Inc. (ALE) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, December 17.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Global Infrastructure Partners are acquiring Allete in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.