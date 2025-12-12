Corebridge Financial To Replace Allete In S&P MidCap 400

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), announced that Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) will replace Allete Inc. (ALE) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, December 17.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Global Infrastructure Partners are acquiring Allete in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

