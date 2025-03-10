Core Scientific Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Core Scientific. Our analysis of options history for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) revealed 41 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $524,499, and 29 were calls, valued at $1,218,555.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.5 to $15.0 for Core Scientific over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Core Scientific's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Core Scientific's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $4.5 to $15.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Core Scientific Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $0.96 $0.95 $0.95 $7.00 $141.6K 0 1.5K CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.85 $3.7 $3.7 $10.00 $110.6K 7.1K 600 CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.57 $0.45 $0.45 $8.00 $101.4K 1.8K 4.8K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $0.56 $0.54 $0.54 $8.00 $86.3K 1.8K 19.6K CORZ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $0.35 $0.35 $0.35 $8.00 $61.2K 1.8K 13.9K

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in designing, building and operating digital infrastructure for high-performance computing. The business operates in three operating segments; Digital Asset Self-Mining, consisting of performing digital asset mining for the own account, Digital Asset Hosted Mining, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for digital asset mining, and HPC Hosting, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for graphics processing unit (GPU) based HPC hosting operations. The majority of revenue is derived from the Digital Asset Self-Mining Segment.

Current Position of Core Scientific Trading volume stands at 23,870,672, with CORZ's price down by -2.7%, positioned at $7.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 58 days. What The Experts Say On Core Scientific

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $18.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Core Scientific with a target price of $17. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $17. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Core Scientific, maintaining a target price of $17. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Compass Point keeps a Buy rating on Core Scientific with a target price of $20. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Core Scientific, targeting a price of $21.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Core Scientific options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

