Core Scientific Stock Up 84% as Fund Cuts Stake by $8.6 Million

Key Points

Kintayl Capita sold 495,390 shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $8.64 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $9.14 million, reflecting both trading and stock price movements during the period.

The post-transaction holding stood at 74,664 shares valued at $1.09 million.

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On February 17, 2026, Kintayl Capital disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 495,390 shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) during the fourth quarter, an estimated $8.64 million transaction based on average quarterly pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Kintayl Capital reported selling 495,390 shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $8.64 million, based on the mean closing price for the quarter. The fund ended the period holding 74,664 shares, with a quarter-end value of $1.09 million. The net position change, which factors in both trading and price drift, was a decrease of $9.14 million.

What else to know

The sale reduced the Core Scientific stake to 0.66% of Kintayl Capital LP’s reportable assets under management, down from 6.3% in the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:WTRG: $14.43 million (8.7% of AUM) NYSE: SNV: $13.84 million (8.4% of AUM) NYSE: NSC: $10.56 million (6.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: QRVO: $10.50 million (6.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: NGD: $9.90 million (6.0% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Core Scientific were priced at $15.81, up 84% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 15% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/13/26) $17.84 Market capitalization $5 billion Revenue (TTM) $319.02 million Net income (TTM) ($288.62 million)

Company snapshot

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining, blockchain infrastructure, and colocation hosting services; its main revenue sources are mining for its own account and hosting for third-party miners.

The company operates a dual business model, generating income from both direct digital asset mining and fee-based hosting of mining equipment for institutional clients.

Primary customers include large-scale digital asset miners and enterprises seeking blockchain infrastructure solutions in North America.

Core Scientific, Inc. is a leading provider of blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services, operating large-scale facilities across North America. The company leverages proprietary technology and operational scale to deliver both self-mining and colocation solutions for institutional clients. Its integrated business model and focus on high-performance infrastructure position it as a key player in the digital asset ecosystem.

What this transaction means for investors

Big gains often require some discipline, and it seems like that's maybe what happened here. Core Scientific has definitely changed its story over the last year, but the underlying numbers still show that it's in a period of transition. In the fourth quarter, the firm reported revenue of about $79.8 million, which is down from $94.9 million the previous year. However, gross profit significantly improved, and colocation revenue really took off, indicating a shift towards more reliable income streams linked to infrastructure.



This transition is important. The company is stepping away from the unpredictable world of self-mining and moving towards high-density colocation, which caters to AI and enterprise needs. They’ve got a growing focus on power capacity and long-term contracts, but it’s not a smooth switch just yet. Adjusted EBITDA is still in the red, and they’re investing heavily in infrastructure, pouring in hundreds of millions. Ultimately, when a stock moves ahead of its fundamentals, even if the overall story is improving, knowing when to size down a position can be just as crucial as making a new investment.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Qorvo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.