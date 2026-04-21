Core Scientific Plans $3.3 Bln Senior Secured Notes Offering

(RTTNews) - Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ), on Tuesday, announced that its subsidiary intends to offer $3.3 billion in senior secured notes due 2031.

The company said the proceeds will be used to fund a debt service reserve account, with the remaining amount distributed to Core Scientific.

The company plans to use a portion of the proceeds to fully repay its outstanding delayed draw term loans under its 364-day credit facility.

In the pre-market trading, Core Scientific is 2.01% higher at $20.50 on the Nasdaq.

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