Core Scientific Expands Bitcoin Mining Operations in 2024

The latest update is out from Core Scientific Inc ( (CORZ) ).
Core Scientific, a leader in digital infrastructure for bitcoin mining, reported earning 314 self-mined bitcoins and hosting an estimated 29 bitcoins for customers in November 2024. The company operated 172,000 miners across its data centers, achieving a total energized hash rate of 20.3 EH/s. Core Scientific also announced plans to expand its operations in Denton, Texas, increasing power allocation to 394 MW. These developments highlight the company’s ongoing efforts to scale its infrastructure and strengthen its position in the digital asset mining market.
